New Iberia -Graveside Services with military honors will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, Mississippi, for William E. Whitfield, 86, who passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in New Iberia. A resident of New Iberia, William Earl Whitfield was born in Eucutta, Mississippi on November 19, 1932 to the late William Whitfield and Velma Lidnsey LaCuesta. Better known as "Bob," Mr. Whitfield proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, where he was responsible for radiation testing for aircraft with nuclear capabilities. He remained an avid supporter of the military his entire life. Mr. Whitfield worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and retired from the State of Louisiana Department of Corrections. He was the President of the Retired Social Workers Continuing Education Group at LSU for over 17 years. He also worked for Morning Star Health Rehab. Bob was a member of Assembly of God Church in New Iberia. He was always helping people in need; he would go without so someone else could have their needs met. He also loved cats. Bob touched more lives than most, and he will be deeply missed. Mr. Whitfield is survived by daughter, Janet R. Newcom and husband Kevin of Romance, AR; son, William Scott Whitfield of Los Angeles, CA; brother, Rick LaCuesta and wife Della of Gulfport, MS; sisters, Brenda Verchinsky of Commerce, TX, Charlotte May and husband Donnie of Mobile, AL, and Rita Huth and husband George of Daphne, AL; five grandchildren, Stephanie Lazenby, Michelle Walker, Danny Davis, Seele Whitfield, and Elizia Whitfield; six great-grandchildren, Renee Michaels, Austin Michaels, Savannah Davis, Rylee Davis, Davis Walker, and Donna Walker; and close friends, Raymond Boutte, Barbara Swanner, and Herbert Bowden. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Carlene Whitfield. Memorial contributions may be made to LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, Skip Bertman Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70503 (225-578-9900). To sign the online guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com. Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560 (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary