William Morris (Bill) Frisbie



Bay St. Louis, MS



William Morris (Bill) Frisbie, 89, of Bay St. Louis, went to heaven on February 17, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1929 in Sturgeon, Missouri, the son of Linnie Morris Frisbie and Hayden Reed Frisbie. Bill received a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Missouri and was a member of the State Bar in Illinois, Missouri and Mississippi. He was a veteran of the Korean War during which he rose to the rank of First Lieutenant in the Army and was a navigator. Bill devoted his career to public service as a city judge, justice court judge, public defender, assistant county prosecutor and city commissioner. He served as attorney for the Hancock County Medical Center, Hancock County Arena, and Coast Episcopal Schools, and was on the board of the Arena and the Schools. Bill was President of the Hancock County Bar Association and Bay St. Louis Rotary, and was a Mason and Shriner. A man of steadfast faith, he worshipped at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Diamondhead. Bill will be dearly missed by his wife: Nell Pruett Frisbie of Bay St. Louis; his daughter: Joellyn Frisbie Gilmore and her husband Tim Gilmore and their children: Jackson William Gilmore, Reed Frisbie Gilmore and Reed's wife, Allie Billmeyer Gilmore, and Trinity Adam Powell and her husband Dr. Billy Powell, and their children: Will, Ellie and Trent; as well as Bill and Nell's adopted son Andrew Sanders and his fiancée, Andrea Jones. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Bill's Life on Saturday, February 23rd at 2 pm at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Diamondhead. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 pm before the service and a reception immediately following.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.