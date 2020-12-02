1/1
William Gallagher
1989 - 2020
William Gallagher
November 25, 2020
Long Beach, Mississippi - William Andrew Connor Gallagher, affectionately known and loved as Andrew, passed away on November 25, 2020, in Long Beach, Mississippi at the age of 31.
Andrew was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, on October 19, 1989. He grew up in DeLisle and attended Pass Christian High School where he exceled in many sports and received numerous awards for his athletic prowess on both the baseball and soccer fields.
After graduating high school, Andrew attended the University of Mississippi and became a lifelong Ole Miss sports fan. While in Oxford, Andrew capitalized on his love of sports by hosting his own radio sports talk show. Upon returning home to the Coast, Andrew thrived as an architectural design project manager for Commercial Millwork Specialist, Inc., in Gulfport.
Andrew adored his family and loved his friends, and Andrew's friends and family absolutely loved and adored him. He was charming, gentle, generous, magnanimous, and always willing to help anyone in need. He constantly wore his heart on his sleeve (except for sleeveless Sundays).
Andrew loved to laugh, play guitar, sing, golf, cook, debate sports, and be a steady rock for anyone who asked to lean on him. He never needed to be the life of the party, and maybe that is why he was always able to bring any party to life.
Andrew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Betty Gallagher; his maternal grandfather, William Matkin; and his aunts, Kellie Gallagher and June Bourdin.
Andrew is survived by his father, Kevin (Lottie) Gallagher; his mother, Diane (Larry) Henderson; his brothers Tyler Gallagher, Scott (Jennifer) Niolet, and Robert (Alicia) Niolet; his sister Shirley (John F.) Dane; his maternal grandmother Laurie Matkin; his uncles Kerry (Vanessa) Gallagher, and Bill Matkin; his aunt Kristie (Stevie Daniels) Gallagher; his nephews Daniel Reagan, Grayson Niolet, and John Dane IV; his nieces Isabelle Bates, Annabelle Niolet, Windy and Dodi Dane, and Annalee Niolet; his extended family members Lauren (Jay) Sullivan, Holly Keever, Lacey Keever, and Shenna Smithson; his beloved canine companion Bennie the Jet Rodriguez Gallagher; and an uncountable number of cherished cousins, friends, and coworkers.
The Public Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and will be immediately followed by The Formal Celebration of Andrew's Life. After the conclusion of the Ceremony, the Graveside Service will be held at Old DeLisle Cemetery.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
DEC
4
Celebration of Life
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
DEC
4
Graveside service
Old DeLisle Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
