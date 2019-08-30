The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gryder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gryder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Gryder Obituary
William Conneil "Bill"

Gryder IV

1956 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Mr. William Conneil "Bill" Gryder IV, age 62, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Bill was a lifelong resident of Ocean Springs. He began his career in his family's business, "Gryder's Shoes" as Vice President, managing 30 stores throughout the Southeast. With his wisdom and foresight he transitioned out of the retail business and into the commercial real estate business, which is where he found his true calling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Conneil Gryder III and Elaine Avara Gryder.

Survivors include his loving wife, Micha Vickery Gryder, son, William Conneil Gryder V, daughter, Garlyn Micha Gryder, sister, Belinda Gryder (Jeff) Guice, nephews, Heath Allen and Lincoln (Mary) Allen, niece, Alexis Allen, great-nephew, Gryder Allen and great-niece, Piper Allen.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31, from 1pm until 2pm, with a 2pm church service, all at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Bill was a wonderful, loving husband and father and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now