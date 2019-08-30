|
Mr. William Conneil "Bill" Gryder IV, age 62, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Ocean Springs. He began his career in his family's business, "Gryder's Shoes" as Vice President, managing 30 stores throughout the Southeast. With his wisdom and foresight he transitioned out of the retail business and into the commercial real estate business, which is where he found his true calling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Conneil Gryder III and Elaine Avara Gryder.
Survivors include his loving wife, Micha Vickery Gryder, son, William Conneil Gryder V, daughter, Garlyn Micha Gryder, sister, Belinda Gryder (Jeff) Guice, nephews, Heath Allen and Lincoln (Mary) Allen, niece, Alexis Allen, great-nephew, Gryder Allen and great-niece, Piper Allen.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31, from 1pm until 2pm, with a 2pm church service, all at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Bill was a wonderful, loving husband and father and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
