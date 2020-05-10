William E. "Bill" Hanson
1947 ~ 2020
Biloxi
William E. "Bill" Hanson, age 72, of Biloxi, MS peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Biloxi.
Born August 26, 1947 in Gulfport, MS, Bill was the eldest of 12 children and a lifelong resident of Biloxi. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served his country in Vietnam. Bill enjoyed any outdoor ventures, especially camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hanson, Sr. and Rosemary Hanson; his sister, Karen Hanson Furr; and his brother, Danny Hanson.
Bill's survivors include his siblings, David (Debbie) Hanson, Sharon (Alton, II) Wescovich, Roger (Denise) Hanson, Joey (Darla) Hanson, Randy (Linda) Hanson, Elizabeth (Mike) McDonnell, Gail (Joe) Wilson, Robin (Winston) Wedgeworth and Steven (Patty) Hanson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on May 10, 2020.