William Hanson
1947 - 2020
William E. "Bill" Hanson

1947 ~ 2020

Biloxi

William E. "Bill" Hanson, age 72, of Biloxi, MS peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Biloxi.

Born August 26, 1947 in Gulfport, MS, Bill was the eldest of 12 children and a lifelong resident of Biloxi. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served his country in Vietnam. Bill enjoyed any outdoor ventures, especially camping and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hanson, Sr. and Rosemary Hanson; his sister, Karen Hanson Furr; and his brother, Danny Hanson.

Bill's survivors include his siblings, David (Debbie) Hanson, Sharon (Alton, II) Wescovich, Roger (Denise) Hanson, Joey (Darla) Hanson, Randy (Linda) Hanson, Elizabeth (Mike) McDonnell, Gail (Joe) Wilson, Robin (Winston) Wedgeworth and Steven (Patty) Hanson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Rest in peace my brother . like we always said to one another after our phone calls ( love you with all my heart and soul ) fly high
Elizabeth mcdonnell
Sister
May 10, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
