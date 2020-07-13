William "Bill" Lamar Harris
1949 - 2020
Biloxi
William "Bill" Lamar Harris, SFC US Army (Ret.), 70, passed away on July 9, 2020.
He is a graduate of Biloxi High School and served 20 years in the US Army.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ina Estelle Harris and father, Roy Lee Harris, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Pucha Harris; daughter Shari (Michael) Keysor of Biloxi, MS; two grandchildren, Riley and Landen Keysor of Biloxi, MS; and his brother Lee (Shirley) Harris of Picayune, MS.
Private services will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Pass Road, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM