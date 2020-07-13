1/
William Harris
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Lamar Harris

1949 - 2020

Biloxi

William "Bill" Lamar Harris, SFC US Army (Ret.), 70, passed away on July 9, 2020.

He is a graduate of Biloxi High School and served 20 years in the US Army.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ina Estelle Harris and father, Roy Lee Harris, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Pucha Harris; daughter Shari (Michael) Keysor of Biloxi, MS; two grandchildren, Riley and Landen Keysor of Biloxi, MS; and his brother Lee (Shirley) Harris of Picayune, MS.

Private services will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Pass Road, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home-Pass Road Chapel
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 13, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved