|
|
William J. Haupt Jr.
October 29, 1965 - December 30, 2019
Gautier
On December 30, 2019, our family lost, way too soon, our son and brother (Bill) William J. Haupt Jr. Bill was born in Quonset Point, Rhode Island on October 29, 1965 to William and Nancy Haupt. He was a graduate of Ocean Springs High School and the Engineering Apprentice Program at Ingalls Shipbuilding. He had been an employee for 35 years until his death.
Our family came to Ocean Springs back in 1982. Bill loved the warmer climate, he was an avid reader, a complete Miami fan, and a joy to us. He had a spirit about him that was contagious and a sense of humor we admired. Surviving are his parents, his sister Kelly and her husband James, and his nephew Noah of Canton, NC.
We want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who shared with us comforting messages. Motley is no doubt smiling down at all his coworkers who paid a tribute to him. Our thanks to Tammy Killingsworth who assisted us throughout this devastating journey and to her husband George, such a close friend to our son. Thanks to Catherine Lee and her husband Mark Leonard, special friends to Bill and in our hearts. Both these families were his for a while.
Private arrangements were made by the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 12, 2020