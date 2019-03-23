Home

William (Billy) F. Hubbell

Manchaca, Tx

William (Billy) F. Hubbell quietly passed away on Sunday Feb 3, 2019 at the Marbridge Villa in Manchaca, Tx at the age of 83. Son of William and Helen Hubbell, long-time residents of Biloxi, is survived by his brother Peter Harvey Hubbell of Austin, TX.

William worked in his early years for the Hubbell Machine and Equipment Company and was a member for many years of Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish in Biloxi. His interment will be in the Hubbell Family plot in Biloxi, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
