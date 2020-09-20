William J. (WJ or Dub) Monk



April 23, 1927-September 11, 2020



Biloxi



Mr. Monk was born on April 23, 1927 in Piave, MS and was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. He served in the United States Army, was a WWII Veteran, a security guard at the Military Retirement Home and retired Civil Service at Keesler Air Force Base. He was an Installing Officer and PM (Past Master) at the Magnolia Masonic Lodge No.120 F&AM since February 15, 1965. He was a member of the York Rite and Shriners in Biloxi, MS. He was a founding member of the Parkway Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald E. Monk and Maybelle Meadows Monk; his wife, Agnes (Aggie) F. Grayson-Webber Monk; his son, Earl (Dinky) L. Monk; 5 brothers, Jimmy Monk, Howard Monk, Robert Monk, Joseph Monk and Wayne Monk; and 2 sisters, Betty Teague and Marie Vereker.



He is survived by his four children, William (Willie) J. Monk (Laurie), Glenn R. Monk, Dixie J. Verdin (Billy) and Peggy S. Lyle; 7 grandchildren, Karen A. Monk, Anthony (T-Ray) R. Dronet, Brandy M. Verdin-Adams, Gregrey S. Lyle, Alison L. Lyle, Brooke N. Monk and Cassidy M. Sager (Brick); 7 great grandchildren, Taylor M. Adams, Saje A. Dronet, Raegan E. Adams, Kennedy B. Adams, Camrie R. Lyle, Gregrey C. (Cooper) Lyle, and Jordyn N. Foshee; 2 brothers, Roy Monk and Ronnie (Yvette) Monk; 3 sisters, Mary Monk Vuyovich, Eva (Lonnie) Fountain and Elaine Lazenby; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A private ceremony will be held in his honor and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





