1/
William J. (Wj Or Dub) Monk
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. (WJ or Dub) Monk

April 23, 1927-September 11, 2020

Biloxi

Mr. Monk was born on April 23, 1927 in Piave, MS and was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. He served in the United States Army, was a WWII Veteran, a security guard at the Military Retirement Home and retired Civil Service at Keesler Air Force Base. He was an Installing Officer and PM (Past Master) at the Magnolia Masonic Lodge No.120 F&AM since February 15, 1965. He was a member of the York Rite and Shriners in Biloxi, MS. He was a founding member of the Parkway Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald E. Monk and Maybelle Meadows Monk; his wife, Agnes (Aggie) F. Grayson-Webber Monk; his son, Earl (Dinky) L. Monk; 5 brothers, Jimmy Monk, Howard Monk, Robert Monk, Joseph Monk and Wayne Monk; and 2 sisters, Betty Teague and Marie Vereker.

He is survived by his four children, William (Willie) J. Monk (Laurie), Glenn R. Monk, Dixie J. Verdin (Billy) and Peggy S. Lyle; 7 grandchildren, Karen A. Monk, Anthony (T-Ray) R. Dronet, Brandy M. Verdin-Adams, Gregrey S. Lyle, Alison L. Lyle, Brooke N. Monk and Cassidy M. Sager (Brick); 7 great grandchildren, Taylor M. Adams, Saje A. Dronet, Raegan E. Adams, Kennedy B. Adams, Camrie R. Lyle, Gregrey C. (Cooper) Lyle, and Jordyn N. Foshee; 2 brothers, Roy Monk and Ronnie (Yvette) Monk; 3 sisters, Mary Monk Vuyovich, Eva (Lonnie) Fountain and Elaine Lazenby; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private ceremony will be held in his honor and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved