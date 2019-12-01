|
William (Bill) J. O'Brien
St.Martin
William (Bill) J. O'Brien of St.Martin passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jeff Ragsdale; his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Gladys Doss; paternal grandmother, Carrie Ragsdale.
Survivors include his loving wife,Terri O'Brien; his mother, Doris Ragsdale of Fl; a sister, Phyllis Eckert (Don); a niece, Crystal Eckert; a nephew, Chad Eckert (Destiny)all of Pace , FL; his children, Danielle O'Brien (Aaron), Desiree Axtell (Cory), Billy O'Brien (Sabrina) all of Idaho, Dustin O'Brien (Rachel), Daytona O'Brien (Caitlin), Jacob Jones (Amy), Justin Jones (Kayla) all of St. Martin; 13 grandchildren, one great nephew and many loving friends.
He was a hard working, dedicated, wonderful, kind and caring man who lived a long full life and left behind a great legacy of a loving family. He will be dearly missed and his memory will be carried on by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 1, 2019