|
|
William Oscar Johns
1953 ~ 2019
Biloxi
William Oscar Johns, 66, of Biloxi, MS passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Biloxi.
Mr. Johns was born in Indiana and has been a resident of the coast for over 10 years. He was a retired roofing contractor and a member of Ramsey United Methodist Church in Gulfport.
Mr. John's survivors include his companion, Debra Smith; his daughters, Michelle Braman, Dawn Allen, Loveada Johns and Mitty Johns; his sons, Richard Todd Braman, Joshua Johns and Alex Johns; his brother, David Johns; 21 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and his best friend, Lulu.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 6, 2019