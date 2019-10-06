The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
William Johns


1953 - 2019
William Johns Obituary
William Oscar Johns

1953 ~ 2019

Biloxi

William Oscar Johns, 66, of Biloxi, MS passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Biloxi.

Mr. Johns was born in Indiana and has been a resident of the coast for over 10 years. He was a retired roofing contractor and a member of Ramsey United Methodist Church in Gulfport.

Mr. John's survivors include his companion, Debra Smith; his daughters, Michelle Braman, Dawn Allen, Loveada Johns and Mitty Johns; his sons, Richard Todd Braman, Joshua Johns and Alex Johns; his brother, David Johns; 21 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and his best friend, Lulu.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
