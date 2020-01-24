|
|
William John Knox, Jr.
1932-2020
D'Iberville, MS
William John Knox, Jr., age 87 of D'iberville, MS, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Mr. Knox was born on January 22, 1932 in Biloxi, MS. He is a graduate of Biloxi High. He served as an operations manager at AAFES where he retired after thirty-six years. After retirement, he became a casino card dealer for fun. He was in the Army National Guard where he served in the Korean War from 1952-1953. He enjoyed cooking for his family, spending time with his grandchildren, and woodworking. He was a member of Knights of Columbus 9094, Elks Lodge 606, and VFW post 6731.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William J. Knox, Sr. and Rose Mickoul Knox; spouse, Mary Catherine Knox; and siblings, Alfred Knox (Jeannie), Barbara Ann Knox, and Harold Knox.
Mr. Knox is survived by his children, William "Bill" Knox III (Shelley), Greg Reaux (Pam), and Roy Reaux; sibling, Pat Lepre (Darnell); grandchildren, Cherish Flickinger (Greg), Amanda Cates, Andrea Manzella (Tommy), Ryan Reaux (Katherine), Paige Geter (Michael), Jackson Knox, and Lily Knox; great-grandchildren, Austin, Sydney, Cayden, Everleigh, Roman, Trip, Brodi, Charlee, and Crew; and a special niece and nephew, Cheryl (Robert) Leydon and Michael (Lori) Lucas.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Bay Cove Assisted Living, SAADS Home Health and Hospice, and Val Dunning.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on January 27, 2020 at Nativity B.V.M. Cathedral. Friends may visit one- hour prior. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020