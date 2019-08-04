|
|
William Lewis "Bill" Tash
1927 ~ 2019
Biloxi
William Lewis "Bill" Tash, 92, of Biloxi, MS, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Biloxi VA Medical Center.
Mr. Tash was born July 30, 1927 in Pekin, Indiana. He attended schools in Pekin and then entered the military in 1945, serving in WWII, Korea and during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force after 23 years of service. After his retirement he went to work for Litton Industries at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula for twelve years and at Data Systems for nine and a half years, retiring in 1989. He had been a resident of Biloxi since 1960.
He was a lifetime member of the Biloxi Elks 606 and a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge, the York Rites Chapter 116, Alexander Council 14, and the Commandery 19 of Biloxi, the VFW 2434 in Biloxi and the Joe Graham American Legion Post 119 in Gulfport. After retiring, he enjoyed membership in the Gulf Pines RV Club and FMCA 4 Wheelers Club and the Enlisted Retirement Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann Tash; parents, Jesse Lee Tash and Estell Johnson Tash; sister, Lucille Kay; brother, Carroll Tash; daughters, Loretta Ann "Lori" Crisler and Paula Renee Applegate; granddaughter, Marcia Sutton; and grandson, Bradley Ryan Applegate.
Survivors include his son, William Lewis Tash, II (Inita Owen); his daughters, Rhonda Willette Laughlin (Sonny), Susan Johnston Andrews (Mike), Judith Trahan (Lee), and Sharon Louise Tash (Danny Foster); 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Mindel and other loving family members and friends.
On Wednesday, August 7th, a funeral procession will leave RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi at 12 Noon. The Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery. The online guestbook may be viewed and signed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 4, 2019