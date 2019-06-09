|
William Thomas "Bill" McCollister
1941-2019
Gulfport
William Thomas "Bill" McCollister, age 77 of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with a visitation for family and friends from noon until the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 11322 W. Taylor Rd., Gulfport, MS 39507, or De L'epee Deaf Center, 1450 North St., Gulfport, MS 39507.
