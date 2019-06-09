Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
William McCollister


William McCollister Obituary
William Thomas "Bill" McCollister

1941-2019

Gulfport

William Thomas "Bill" McCollister, age 77 of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with a visitation for family and friends from noon until the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 11322 W. Taylor Rd., Gulfport, MS 39507, or De L'epee Deaf Center, 1450 North St., Gulfport, MS 39507.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019
