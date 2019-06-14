William Russell McConnell



1927 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Russell W. McConnell, age 91, of Gulfport, passed away on June 12, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Bill McConnell; his children, Dennis McConnell and Susie Herrington; and his siblings, , Maxine Hampstead; Clifford Howell and Rosie Malcolm.



He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Shirley Woodcock McConnell; his children, Richard McConnell (Debbie), William Joseph "Billy" McConnell, and Tiffiney McConnell; 5 grandchildren, William J. "Josh" McConnell, Rebecca Lynn Ashby, Kristy Logan, Hutson McConnell, and Harper McConnell; great-grandchildren, Katie Ashby, Meagan Ashby, Patrick Ashby, Lillian Ashby, Grey Logan, William Sutton McConnell, and Wrennon Jaxx McConnell; and other relatives and friends.



Mr. McConnell served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and later retired as the Warehouse Supervisor at the CB Base. He also retired as the farm supervisor from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. He was a longtime member and deacon at Grace Memorial Baptist Church and was a Joppa Temple Shriner and 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason. He owned and coached McConnell School of Gymnastics for 27 years and was inducted into the MS Gymnastics Hall of Fame. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and he enjoyed the outdoors.



The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Blanks and staff, St. Joseph Hospice, and Connected Hearts Living Center for their love and care.



Visitation will be on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 10 am – 12 pm at Grace Memorial Baptist Church, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 12 pm in the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Gardens Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to . 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from June 14 to June 16, 2019