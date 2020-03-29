|
William Winthrop Messersmith, III, "Billy"
New Orleans
William Winthrop Messersmith, III, "Billy", who could make any dance partner look like Ginger Rogers and feel like the belle of the ball, died on March 21, 2020. He was 87. Billy was born in New Orleans and graduated from Isidore Newman School and Tulane University from which he received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Juris Doctorate degree. He was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity.
Mr. Messersmith began the practice of law in 1959, and for most of the years was a partner at Deutsch, Kerrigan & Stiles, L.L.P. Most recently he was "of counsel" to the firm. He was active in the Louisiana Bar Association, having served two terms on the Association's Board of Governors and 18 years as a member of its House of Delegates. He was also Chairmen of its Section on Corporation and Business law. He served on the Planning and Advisory Board of the Tulane Corporate Law Institute. He was a member of the New Orleans Bar Association and for many years served on its Committee on Legislation, also serving on its Nominating Committee. He was a member of the American Bar Association and its Business Law Section, Federal Bar Association, American Judicature Society, and the Louisiana Bar Foundation. He was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court and other Federal Courts. He was an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association.
He served as an officer in the United States Air Force and was an attorney for the Subcommittee for Special Investigations of the House Armed Services Committee of the United States House of Representatives.
Mr. Messersmith served on the boards of the Trinity Episcopal School, Lighthouse for the Blind in New Orleans, Easter Seals Society for Crippled Children and Adults of Louisiana, Inc., France-Amerique de la Louisiane, Valencia, Inc., New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club, Sons of the Revolution, and the Tally-Ho Fishing Club. For several years, he served as a Deacon of St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church.
He was a member of the Pickwick Club, Stratford Club, Bienville Club, New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club, and several carnival organizations. He was a former member of the Pass Christian Yacht Club.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Cummins Messersmith; his two sons, William W. Messersmith IV (Catherine Hebert) and Scott Sutherland Messersmith (Morgan Oberhaus); his grandsons, William W. Messersmith V, Andrew Sutherland Messersmith; his granddaughter Isabel Martin Messersmith; his three stepchildren, W. Christopher Beary (Page Dickinson), Elizabeth Beary, and Ellen Terrell; his step grandchildren, Claiborne, Caroline, Claire, and Mary Catherine Beary; and his step brothers, Thomas O. Lind and Carl Lind. He is preceded in death by his first wife Sandra "Sandy" Sutherland Messersmith; his daughter Lisa Gay Messersmith; and his parents, William W. Messersmith Jr., and Hilda St. Martin Hartogh.
He loved his family very much, and enjoyed the many "family dinners" at home, which gave him opportunities to be with, and enjoy, all of the children and grandchildren. Billy had numerous loyal family and friends, many from his childhood.
The family would like to thank all residents and employees of Lambeth House for six very happy years of loving care, fun, friendship, and support – especially Scott Crabtree, Jennifer Credeur, Debbie Godsey, Stefanie Hosek and Tara Williams, who execute their jobs with the utmost ability. Additional thanks to Dr. Bobby Miles, Dr. Sean Collins, and Dr. Warren Summer, who improved Billy's quality of life and are much appreciated. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Brian Ghere for care to the many beloved family pets.
A private burial was held. A Celebration of Life for Billy will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to Lambeth Foundation Employee Fund, 150 Broadway Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70118; St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church Bible Fund, 1545 State Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70118; or Trinity Episcopal School, 1315 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70130.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2020