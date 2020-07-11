1/1
William Morton
1930 - 2020
William Thomas "Bill" Morton

1930--2020

Long Beach

William Thomas (Bill) Morton passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a native of South Texas and lived in Long Beach, Mississippi since 1978.

Bill was born on July 28, 1930 in Columbia, Missouri to Dr. Ohland Morton and Hazel Morton LaFever. He grew up in Edinburg, Texas where he made many dear life-long friends, who he remained in touch with as he traveled the world and raised his family. Bill was a kind and generous man, always ready to lend a helping hand.

Bill served for two years in the U.S. Army in Korea as an Infantry Radioman. He was awarded numerous badges, medals and stars.

He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and completed his education with a Master of Science degree in Oceanography at Texas A&M in 1969.

After living in Ireland briefly, Bill and his wife Jerry Lee raised two daughters and a son, residing in Texas, Washington DC, Maryland, and the last 43 years in Long Beach, Mississippi.

Bill was employed as an Oceanographer with the Naval Oceanographic Office and enjoyed traveling internationally all of his life, bringing his three children treasures and trinkets from afar. When he was home, Bill loved taking his family boating and fishing. During his later years, he especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, Briana and Lilly, and to them he was known as "Chief". Bill was a beloved father and grandfather, as well as uncle to his nieces and nephews, Gene, Billy, Sharyn and Karen.

In addition to boating and fishing with his family, Bill enjoyed cooking, listening to music, and watching classic movies. Mostly, he liked helping people.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his aunts and uncles in the Bartheld families in Oklahoma, and his dear sister Catherine "Tuda" White and husband Bob White.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jerry Lee Morton; daughter Cathy Morton of Kennesaw, GA; daughter Suzy Morton and husband Dell Toelkes of Houston, TX; son Tom Morton and wife Kim of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren Garrett Gannon, Briana Gannon and Lilly Morton. Survivors also include nieces and nephews Gene and Kathy White, Billy and Barbara White, Sharyn and Bobby Sharp, and Karen White, and their families; as well as his cousin Barbara Bartheld Smith and her family; sister- in- law Cappy Robnett and her family; and brother-in-law John Johnson and wife Bettye Jane and their family.

The Morton family is grateful that Bill lived a long, interesting, and well-traveled life. A private service will be held at a later date.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach is serving the family.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
July 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
