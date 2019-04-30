The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Long Beach, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Long Beach, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mount
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Mount Jr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Mount Jr. Obituary
William M. Mount, Jr.

1936 ~ 2019

Long Beach

William M. Mount, Jr. age 82, of Long Beach, died Monday, April 29, 2019 in Long Beach. He was born in Mobile, AL and was a longtime resident of Long Beach. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach. He was a graduate of Gulfport High School and shared lunch every Wednesday with friends and classmates. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Gulfport Elks Lodge #978, Long Beach Carnival Assn, and Gulfport Chamber of Commerce. He was the retired owner of Exclusive Cleaners, spent many years coaching youth sports, and was an avid University of Alabama fan. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Gene Paul Mount; a brother, Robert "Slim" Mount; Parents, William M. Mount Sr. and Mae Mount; and a sister, Dorothy Baker.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gene Marie Mount; two daughters, Angela Wilson (D.W.) and Julie Holley (Phillip); two sons, Matthew Mount and Michael Mount (Beth); a sister, Sarah Sims; fifteen grandchildren, Matthew Mount, Tyler Mount, Derrick Mount, Brennan Hull, Breanna Hull, Ashton Shavers, Michael Mount, Jr. Drew Mount (Kate), Madison Hall (Nick) Christopher Fore, Landry Fore, Ali Fore, Anna Katherine Fore, Regan Holley, Brooke Holley; and six great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday May 2, at 12:00 P.M. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach where friends may visit beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens in Long Beach.

"Roll Tide"

The family prefers memorials to St. Thomas Catholic Church, 720 E. Beach, Long Beach, MS 39560.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now