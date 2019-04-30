William M. Mount, Jr.



1936 ~ 2019



Long Beach



William M. Mount, Jr. age 82, of Long Beach, died Monday, April 29, 2019 in Long Beach. He was born in Mobile, AL and was a longtime resident of Long Beach. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach. He was a graduate of Gulfport High School and shared lunch every Wednesday with friends and classmates. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Gulfport Elks Lodge #978, Long Beach Carnival Assn, and Gulfport Chamber of Commerce. He was the retired owner of Exclusive Cleaners, spent many years coaching youth sports, and was an avid University of Alabama fan. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by a son, Gene Paul Mount; a brother, Robert "Slim" Mount; Parents, William M. Mount Sr. and Mae Mount; and a sister, Dorothy Baker.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gene Marie Mount; two daughters, Angela Wilson (D.W.) and Julie Holley (Phillip); two sons, Matthew Mount and Michael Mount (Beth); a sister, Sarah Sims; fifteen grandchildren, Matthew Mount, Tyler Mount, Derrick Mount, Brennan Hull, Breanna Hull, Ashton Shavers, Michael Mount, Jr. Drew Mount (Kate), Madison Hall (Nick) Christopher Fore, Landry Fore, Ali Fore, Anna Katherine Fore, Regan Holley, Brooke Holley; and six great-grandchildren.



The Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday May 2, at 12:00 P.M. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach where friends may visit beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens in Long Beach.



"Roll Tide"



The family prefers memorials to St. Thomas Catholic Church, 720 E. Beach, Long Beach, MS 39560.



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019