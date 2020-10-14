William "Kent" Olsen
1946 - 2020
Ocean Springs
William "Kent" Olsen, age 74, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away in Gulfport, MS on October 11, 2020.
Kent was born in Corvallis, Oregon April 5, 1946 to Joseph and Phyllis Lockwood Olsen. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in 1964, then went on to Millsaps College to earn his degree in Biology. Kent worked in the insurance industry for many years before settling on his true passion- emergency response. He earned his Paramedic license in 2001 while working in Fort Polk, LA. During this time, he was honored to be selected to serve as a first responder in New York, assisting the victims of 9/11. He married the love of his life, Julia in 2003, then moved back home to the MS Gulf Coast. Kent continued his career as a paramedic with American Medical Response until his retirement in 2013. He touched many lives and made many great memories and friends.
Kent was adventurous and loved anything that surged his adrenaline. He earned his skydiving certificate on his first solo and was zip lining the mountains of Alaska in his sixties. His Harley Davidson was always his transportation of choice. Kent was also an admirer of momentums he found to be unique; such as dragons, gargoyles, Salvador Dali art, odd clocks, and anything that was eye-catching.
Kent is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Phyllis Olsen, and his sister Cheryl Ann Olsen.
He is survived by his adored wife, Julia Fredieu Olsen; his daughter, Laura (Mike) Albritton; and his stepson, Joey (Krystal) Wiley. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jason, Matt, and Doug Albritton, Kristen Berry, and Kayla Wiley along with his nephew, Lee Hunter and niece, Kristy Hunter.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Antoine Rizk and his colleagues for the exceptional treatment and care given to Kent during his later years. Also, to all of the nurses and care teams at Gulfport Memorial Hospital for their amazing care, compassion, and display of dignity shown to Kent.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs, MS. Friends and loved ones may visit one-hour prior to service.
