William B. "Percy" OliverJuly 18, 1929 - Oct. 23, 2020Ocean SpringsMr. William Burnett "Percy" Oliver, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 91.Percy is survived by Mrs. Helena G. Oliver, a devoted and loving wife of 69 years, sons: William (Cynthia) L. Oliver, Marvin B. Oliver, and Marshall (Angelia) G. Oliver; one brother: James Henry Oliver; and many other relatives and friends.A wake will be held Sun., Nov. 1, 2020, from 4 - 6 PM at Infinity Funeral Home in Biloxi. Services will be held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 12:00 PM with viewing one hour before at Infinity Funeral Home. Share condolences and memories at www. InfinityFuneralHomes.com