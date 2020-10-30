William B. "Percy" Oliver
July 18, 1929 - Oct. 23, 2020
Ocean Springs
Mr. William Burnett "Percy" Oliver, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 91.
Percy is survived by Mrs. Helena G. Oliver, a devoted and loving wife of 69 years, sons: William (Cynthia) L. Oliver, Marvin B. Oliver, and Marshall (Angelia) G. Oliver; one brother: James Henry Oliver; and many other relatives and friends.
A wake will be held Sun., Nov. 1, 2020, from 4 - 6 PM at Infinity Funeral Home in Biloxi. Services will be held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 12:00 PM with viewing one hour before at Infinity Funeral Home. Share condolences and memories at www. InfinityFuneralHomes.com