William "Skeeter" Pittman, Sr. 42



Sept. 27, 1976 - April 2, 2019



Gulfport



William Cantrell "Skeeter" Pittman, Sr. was born September 27, 1976, to Von Dee Pittman Sr and Sandra Lynn Pharr Pittman in Gulfport, MS. He departed this life to be with the Lord April 2, 2019.



He was baptized at an early age at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church; as a youth he sang in the youth choir and attended Sunday School faithfully.



William graduated from Harrison Central High School in 1996; after graduation he worked for a short while at Windance Country Club and 20 years at Magee's Masonry, ending his career as one of the most skilled and reliable masons. As a child his father and grandfather William "Shug" Pittman instilled in him the love for hunting and fishing. As he matured his passion for gaming and fishing grew; ultimately, fishing became his true passion and on any given day or time he could be found on a bank or boat enjoying his sport with friends and family.



He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Robert Pharr Sr, Clifton & Mertilla Scott; his paternal grandparents William and Edna Pittman; and mother-in-law Geraldine Williams Boykin.



Left to cherish his beautiful memories are his loving wife LaShundra Boykin Pittman; daughter Makayla Pittman; and one son William Cantrell Pittman Jr; his parents Von Dee Sr & Sandra Pharr Pittman of Gulfport, MS, brother Von Dee Pittman Jr (Lillie); five sisters Rhonda Pittman Magee(Michael), Jacqueline Pittman Cooper (Frank), Edna D. Pittman Magee (Bruce) all of Gulfport, MS and Kim L. Pittman stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, Jaimee Goodwin Thompson (Kendrick) of Atlanta, Georiga; father-in-law Henry "Pete" Boykin; sisters-in-law Catina (John) Bouie and Patrice Boykin; nephews Talan & Tamir Boykin all of Gulfport, MS; God brothers Jerry B. & Jason D. Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins & friends.



Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 10:00am Mt. Calvary MBC 10314 Canal Rd Gpt, MS 39503 Service to follow at 11:00am



Burial at Finley Cemetery Gulfport, MS



Hartwell's Christian Mortuary is in charge of services.