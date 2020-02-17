Home

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
William Plaisance


1936 - 2020
William Plaisance Obituary
William "Bill" Raymond Plaisance

Dec. 20, 1936--Feb. 14, 2020

Bay St. Louis, MS

William "Bill" Raymond Plaisance, 83, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.

Bill was a native of New Orleans, LA, was a resident of Bay St. Louis & Waveland for the past 43 yerars. He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard from 1954 until 1963, was a member of the American Legion Post 139 of Bay St. Louis, and worked for Adams Loraine Flower Shop. Bill will be sadly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond J. & Josphine Shafter Plaisance; his first wife and mother of his child, Audrey; and second wife, Flora; and sister, Gloria Stevens.

Survived by his daughter, Theresa P. Hayward (Alfred) of Kenner, LA; fiancee and sweetie, Alicia of Bay St. Louis, MS; three step-sons, Rick Kihneman (Vicki); Tim Kihneman (Susan); Charlie Kihneman (Linda); step-daughter, Charlene Partridge all of Bay St. Louis, MS; nine grandsons, Andrew, Charlie, Jr., Ricky, T.J., Jonathan, Jon, Jeremy, Steve, and Mark; three granddaughters, Stacy, Joni, and Pricilla; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 10:00 am until noon with a Prayer Service at noon. Interment with Military Honors will be at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
