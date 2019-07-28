|
|
William R. "Bill" PRINCE,
Biloxi
PRINCE, William R., "Bill" – age 84, formerly of Gulf Breeze, FL and Biloxi, MS passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was originally from Hughes, Ark. Bill was a military veteran having served his country in the United States Army.
Bill was preceded in death by his late wife, Maureen Nugent, who passed away in 1999. The couple lived together in Biloxi, MS, where they raised their daughter, Erin Prince-Gliddon. Bill worked for the city of Biloxi as the city's Building Official and eventually retired from that position in March, 2005. Bill was an integral part of the casino industry's building process in Biloxi. During his tenure, he had the final signoff on each casino structure approving they met city code requirements and could open.
He is survived by his daughter Erin, and her husband Jamie Gliddon, along with their children, Keith Semmler (USN) and Allison Chechak and her husband, Trapper Chechak (USAF). He also has a great-grandson, Maverick Chechak. He is also survived by son, Dennis Prince. From a previous marriage, Bill is survived by son Bill Prince, Jr. and daughter Debra Prince McNabb. Additional surviving family includes grandchildren Jason Prince, Joshua Chambliss, Nathan Prince, Lauren Prince, and numerous great-grandchildren.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfchs.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 28, 2019