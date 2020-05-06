William Ray "Bill" Venable, Jr.
Biloxi
Bill, age 63, passed away in Mobile, AL on May 1, 2020, after being in an accident a few weeks prior. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, West Jackson Co is serving the family. full obit www.riemannfamily.com
Biloxi
Bill, age 63, passed away in Mobile, AL on May 1, 2020, after being in an accident a few weeks prior. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, West Jackson Co is serving the family. full obit www.riemannfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 6, 2020.