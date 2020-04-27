|
William L. Rickard, Sr.
August 21, 1938-April 16, 2020
Meas, Az
Bill Rickard, 81, passed away April 16 in Mesa, Az. He was born in Sharon, Pa to Ralph C. and Elizabeth (Whitehead) Rickard. He grew up in Sharon, Pa., then attended college in the south to play football and basketball. Bill enjoyed the warmer weather in the South and Southwest and made it his home. He loved his Alabama Football, Golf, and Casinos.
He lived In Gulfport, Miss., Houston, Tx and Mesa, Az.
He is survived by his Daughter: Karen Rickard Lemmons (Bill), of Germantown, Tn., and Son: Lee Rickard (Jamie), of Alpine, Ca., Stepdaughter: Lisa Powers Skaggs (Mike) of Knoxville, Tn., Grandchildren: Annalise Lemmons, Micah and Koa Rickard, Jordan and Katherine Skaggs.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 27, 2020