Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for William Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Roberts Obituary
William G. Roberts

1950 ~ 2019

Vancleave

William G. Roberts, age 68, passed away on April 23, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.

He was born in Biloxi, MS to Boyd and Shirley Roberts.

He is survived by his loving companion of 30 years, Pam Nuchereno of Vancleave; four sons, Garner Roberts (Angela), Larry Roberts (Candace), Anthony Nuchereno (Breanna), Nicholas Nuchereno (Meghan); 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; several nieces and nephews; and many loving friends.

He has a passion for fishing, most especially for alligator gar.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport served the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now