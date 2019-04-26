|
William G. Roberts
1950 ~ 2019
Vancleave
William G. Roberts, age 68, passed away on April 23, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.
He was born in Biloxi, MS to Boyd and Shirley Roberts.
He is survived by his loving companion of 30 years, Pam Nuchereno of Vancleave; four sons, Garner Roberts (Angela), Larry Roberts (Candace), Anthony Nuchereno (Breanna), Nicholas Nuchereno (Meghan); 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; several nieces and nephews; and many loving friends.
He has a passion for fishing, most especially for alligator gar.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport served the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2019