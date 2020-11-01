1/1
William Thomas "Bill" Reynolds
1943 - 2020
Ocean Springs

William Thomas Reynolds, 76, of Ocean Springs, MS, died peacefully on October 26, 2020. Bill was born in Logan, OH, December 30, 1943, the only son of the late Frank and Blanche "Peggy" (Logan) Reynolds. Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He spent much of his life in the radio industry. In his retirement, Bill attended Tulane University and earned a bachelor's degree. He loved sailing, reading and all-things New Orleans' Saints. Bill was a longtime member of Saint Paul United Method Church of Ocean Springs, MS.

Bill is survived by his children, Stephanie Wolf (Mark) of Carmel, IN., Stephen (Lisa) Reynolds of Aberdeen, NC, and Susan Bourdin (Keith) of Ocean Springs, MS; grandchildren, Ethan Wolf, Emma Wolf, Bryan (Veronica) Brumit, Chase Brumit, Ashley Reynolds, Jordan Reynolds, Gabriel Reynolds, Sarah Davis, Jacob Baker, Grace Baker and Isabella Bourdin; sister, Peggy Miller of Baltimore, OH., sister, Elaine Warren of Powell, OH and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by sister, Deborah Dupler; brother-in-law, Rob Miller and beloved uncle, Charles Reynolds.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a small, family graveside service will be held at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Monday, November 9, 2020. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider donations in Bill's name to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org/goto/William_Reynolds.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. West Jackson County is proudly serving the family. View and sign online register, share memories, condolences and photos at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
Graveside service
Biloxi National Cemetery
