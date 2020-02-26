The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606
1178 Beach Blvd
Biloxi, MS
William Vanek


1935 - 2019
William Vanek Obituary
William C. "Bill" Vanek

September 29, 1935 ~ December 26, 2019

Biloxi

Bill Vanek, age 84 died peacefully in his sleep on December 26, 2019 at Ocean Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Escanaba, Michigan and lived most of his life in Chicago IL. After the death of his wife Jean, he came to live with his son John and Lynn for 12 years. He loved his Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He was so proud when his precious Cubs won the World Series in 2016. He said then, "I can now die a Happy Man."

He is survived by his children, John (Lynn), Bill (Cathie), Christine, Jim (Cathy) Vanek and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd, Biloxi on February 29, 2020 from 11AM - 2PM.

His ashes will be interred at All Saints Cemetery and Mausoleum, Des Plaines, IL on April 18, 2020.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue is honored to help serve this family. View and sign online tribute at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
