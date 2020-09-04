1/1
William Varnado
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Peter" Varnado

March 26, 1940-August 28, 2020

Pass Christian

William Peter Varnado, the first-born child to Robert and Marie Varnado born March 26, 1940 in New Orleans, LA. William grew up in Pass Christian, MS where he went to Randolph High School.

He later was drafted to the US Army, where he spent over 10 years giving service to this country, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam War. William Peter later was employed with the Port of Gulfport as a Longshoreman for many years, Veteran's Medical Center in Hamden, CT and Jackson, MS, and a truck driver. During his retirement years, he spent time in Magnolia, MS and Pass Christian, MS with his family and friends.

After Hurricane Katrina, William Peter made his permanent resident in Pass Christian. He began spending lots of time with his brother, Spellman "Pie" and his children. He was a faithful member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church until his health begin to fail. In his final years, he resided at the VA Community Living Center in Biloxi until his final transition, Friday, August 28, 2020.

Mr. Varnado was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Varnado, Sr., and Marie Varnado; three brothers, Warren Varanasi, George Varnado, Emmanuel "Ricky" Varnado and four sisters, Marie "Sister" Varnado, Judy Varnado, Bobbie Jean Clemmons, and Stephanie "Ann" Varnado.

He will be forever cherished in the hearts of his three brothers, Robert Varnado, Jr., Spellman "Pie" Varnado, and Ralph (Etta) Varnado; one sister, Janet Hunter; special nieces Tabitha Roberts, Latasha (Lester) Bryant, and a special nephew Keith Varnado, and other nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Funeral Mass: 9AM, Friday, September 04, 2020, at Lockett Williams Mortuary, Inc. 2018 31st Avenue, Gulfport, Mississippi with a visitation beginning at: 8:30 a.m . Private Interment: Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, Mississippi. Online registry: LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
08:30 AM
Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. - Gulfport
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. - Gulfport
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. - Gulfport
2018 31st Avenue
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228)863-7712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved