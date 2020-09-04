William "Peter" Varnado
March 26, 1940-August 28, 2020
Pass Christian
William Peter Varnado, the first-born child to Robert and Marie Varnado born March 26, 1940 in New Orleans, LA. William grew up in Pass Christian, MS where he went to Randolph High School.
He later was drafted to the US Army, where he spent over 10 years giving service to this country, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam War. William Peter later was employed with the Port of Gulfport as a Longshoreman for many years, Veteran's Medical Center in Hamden, CT and Jackson, MS, and a truck driver. During his retirement years, he spent time in Magnolia, MS and Pass Christian, MS with his family and friends.
After Hurricane Katrina, William Peter made his permanent resident in Pass Christian. He began spending lots of time with his brother, Spellman "Pie" and his children. He was a faithful member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church until his health begin to fail. In his final years, he resided at the VA Community Living Center in Biloxi until his final transition, Friday, August 28, 2020.
Mr. Varnado was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Varnado, Sr., and Marie Varnado; three brothers, Warren Varanasi, George Varnado, Emmanuel "Ricky" Varnado and four sisters, Marie "Sister" Varnado, Judy Varnado, Bobbie Jean Clemmons, and Stephanie "Ann" Varnado.
He will be forever cherished in the hearts of his three brothers, Robert Varnado, Jr., Spellman "Pie" Varnado, and Ralph (Etta) Varnado; one sister, Janet Hunter; special nieces Tabitha Roberts, Latasha (Lester) Bryant, and a special nephew Keith Varnado, and other nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.
Funeral Mass: 9AM, Friday, September 04, 2020, at Lockett Williams Mortuary, Inc. 2018 31st Avenue, Gulfport, Mississippi with a visitation beginning at: 8:30 a.m . Private Interment: Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, Mississippi. Online registry: LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM