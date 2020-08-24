William E. Williamson



April 3, 1969-15 August 2020



Clay County, FL



William "Will" Williamson, 51 of Clay County passed away Saturday August 15, 2020. Mr. Williamson was born in San Diego, California and moved to Florida in 1991 from Gulfport, Mississippi. Out of high school Will enlisted in the US Navy as a Seabee. He worked for Zephyrhills Water for 23 years, Southeastern Aluminum, and most recently Flat Glass Distributors as a production supervisor.



Will did not do anything halfway, he was always "all-in" whether helping someone build something, fix something, or teach somebody something. His sense of humor was very witty (in his own sarcastic way). His love of water sports included bare footing wake boarding and hydrofoiling. He most recently enjoyed riding his One Wheel, piloting drones, RC cars, trucks, planes, & helicopters and yes even started playing golf. Always full of energy, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Even though he was miles away, he loved his family and had fond memories of his childhood.



Mr. Williamson is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lisa Williamson, parents Bill and Jane Williamson, sister Glenda (Jim) Mooney, nephew Douglas (Maria) Steller and great niece Fionna, sister Cindy Bissett, niece Brindy Bissett, and granddad Robert Williamson of 96 years old.



He is preceded by his granny Billy Williamson, and PawPaw and MawMaw Burra and Jewel Lincoln.



A celebration of life will be held at Long Beach Senior Center, 20257 Daughtery RD, Long Beach, Mississippi on August 30th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.



Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.





