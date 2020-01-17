Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millenders Funeral Home, Inc.
4412 Main St
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-5448
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
McElroys Restaurant
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Winterstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Winterstein


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Winterstein Obituary
Mr.William (Billy) Winterstein

Sept. 9, 1954 - Jan. 06, 2020

Vancleave, MS

Mr. William (Billy) Mark Winterstein, 65, of Vancleave, MS died January 6, 2020, after a hard battle with lung cancer.

Billy was born September 9, 1954 in Biloxi, MS.

He is survived by two sons, Jeremi and Keith Winterstein; two sisters, Dianne Procopio (Tony) of Pennysylvania and Kathy Tate (Jim) of ALabama.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Trahan Kruse of Vancleave, MS; father Phillip Winterstein of Biloxi MS: step-father Stanley Kruse; sister, Laura Ann Fowler; and grandparents, Oduse and Laura Trahan.

Mr. Winterstein was cremated and there will be no graveside service. A casual Memorial Service and get-together will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at McElroys Restaurant, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi .
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Millenders Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -