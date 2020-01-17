|
Mr.William (Billy) Winterstein
Sept. 9, 1954 - Jan. 06, 2020
Vancleave, MS
Mr. William (Billy) Mark Winterstein, 65, of Vancleave, MS died January 6, 2020, after a hard battle with lung cancer.
Billy was born September 9, 1954 in Biloxi, MS.
He is survived by two sons, Jeremi and Keith Winterstein; two sisters, Dianne Procopio (Tony) of Pennysylvania and Kathy Tate (Jim) of ALabama.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Trahan Kruse of Vancleave, MS; father Phillip Winterstein of Biloxi MS: step-father Stanley Kruse; sister, Laura Ann Fowler; and grandparents, Oduse and Laura Trahan.
Mr. Winterstein was cremated and there will be no graveside service. A casual Memorial Service and get-together will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at McElroys Restaurant, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi .
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 17, 2020