Mr. Willie Charles Cruso III



1947-2019



Bilox



Mr. Willie Charles Cruso III, born on April 11, 1947, in Biloxi, Mississippi, to the late Patsy Saujon Cruso and the late Willie Charles Cruso Jr., passed away at the age of 72 on June 14, 2019, in Pascagoula, Mississippi surrounded by his family and loved ones.



Willie graduated from Biloxi High School and served in the Navy from 1967 to 1969 in Vietnam. He worked for years alongside his family at the Cruso Canning Company and then with his sons at Cruso & Sons' Lawn Service. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, and cooking, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and his son, Marc Cruso.



He is survived by his wife, Doris Northeimer Cruso; children, Willie Cruso IV, Joshua Cruso, and Cherie Cruso Ruff (Brent); sisters, Gwen Cruso Noble (Timmy), Mary Jo Cruso Crochet (Chris), and Patti Cruso Winslett (Kent); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.



A memorial service will be held at Center Pointe Church, 6201 MS-57, Ocean Springs, MS, 39564 at 10am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, was honored to help serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary