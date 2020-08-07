Mr. Willie "Mark" Conley, Jr.Sep. 29, 1963 - Jul 27, 2020Las VegasWillie Mark Conley a mentor to hundreds and a friend to many----- died July 27, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada surrounded by his loving wife and sister in law Mary Basurto Solomon.Born September 29, 1963 in Gulfport, MS to Willie D. and Carrie Ann Conley. He was the third child and only son born of the three children. He attended and graduated from Gulfport High in 1981. He played on the varsity basketball team and were involved in Student Council and Fellowship of Christina Athletes. After High School he continued the road to his education at Mary Holmes Junior College in West Point, MS. He completed his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration at Southern Miss University in Hattiesburg MS, in 1986. One on his most highlighted moments is when he was offered a job with Wal*Mart at the time the largest growing retailer in the United States.He started his career as an Assistant Manager Trainee in Brookhaven, Mississippi. After working as an Assistant Manager for 7 years in South Mississippi and Louisiana, Mark decided to move to the Northeast in 1992. Mark was promoted to Co-Manager and opened Marlton, New Jersey Walmart. Two years later he received his first store Manager assignment in Mays Landing, NJ. He later managed Easton Maryland, Seaford Delaware, and Amite Louisiana.Mark accepted Christ in his life at a very young age. He joined Saint James Baptist Church in Gulfport, MS and was part of Shepard Boy Lead organization. After meeting Blanche at Gulfport High School, he join Little Rock Baptist Church and Faith Missionary Baptist Church of Gulfport MS. As he matured and began working and traveling from state to state, he made sure his family join a church in the area where they lived. St James in Beverly, New Jersey, Mount Zion in Pleasantville, New Jersey and Union Temple Baptist in Bridgeton, New Jersey.Mark worked in the Retail industry for over 34 years. As the retail world began to change so did Mark. He saw an opportunity to work as a District Manager with Dollar Tree and continued his success. In 2017 He took another leap of faith and was offered an opportunity to work in the Tryke Companies which is the Marker Leader in Nevada in the Cannabis's industry as Director of Retail. His store locations included Las Vegas and Reno Nevada and Phoenix Arizona. Marks expertise was put into play to help reshape the overall experience customers have when coming to Reef. The Community organizations were Mark's highlight in his career. He has worked over the many years on the Board of YMCA and NAACP of Vineland New Jersey, Local Food Banks, Feed My Sheep, Rotary Club, Cumberland County College, Boys & Girls Club, and Chamber of Commerce Business Leaders of America. Making a difference in other people lives is what Mark lived by.Mark has always been a family man from start to finish. He leaves to cherish his fond memories: His high school sweetheart and wife Blanche Basurto Conley of 37 years, His child: Addison Mark Conley of South Hill, Virginia: His mother Carrie Ann Conley and sister Ava Conley of Gulfport, MS. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and co-workers. Willie Mark was preceded in death by his father Willie D. Conley and his sister Sharon (Woods) Fortenberry.