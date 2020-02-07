|
|
Willie Earl Fairchild
1936 ~ 2020
Biloxi, MS
Mr. Willie Earl Fairchild, age 83, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Biloxi. He was born in Laurel Hills, MS and had been a resident of the MS Gulf Coast for the past 40 years. He was a welder and formerly worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding.
Mr. Fairchild was preceded in death by his parents, Thurnam and Lona Pearl Fairchild; his daughter, Glenda Hover; and his son, Danny Earl Fairchild. Survivors include his granddaughter, Stacie Ball; grandson, Dewayne Hover; great-grandchildren, Shannon Czarnik, Brannon Czarnik and Lauren Ball; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi where friends may visit one hour before service time. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 7, 2020