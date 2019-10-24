|
|
Willie Mae Anderson Cook
1944 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Willie Mae Anderson Cook was born August 22, 1944 in Greensburg, LA to Alice L. McClendon Anderson and Johnny Anderson. She died peacefully at her home at the age of 75 on October 22, 2019.
Willie was a wife, mother, business woman, sister, mother of her church, mentor and friend to anyone. She was a firm believer in doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. Willie loved to feed anyone that came to her home and give them a word of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Alvin J. Cook and Christopher D. Cook; her brother, John Anderson; and her sister, Leola Anderson.
Willie is survived by her husband, Willie J. Cook; her sons, Keith L. Cook, Craig E. Cook and Dexter Cook; her daughter, Belinda Cook; as well as her brother, Pastor Melvin Anderson; her sisters, Etta Smith and Louise Jenkins; and her granddaughters, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Faith, 282 Reynoir Street, Biloxi, MS 39530, at 10:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery in Amite, LA.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019