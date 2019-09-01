|
Willie Mae Hill-Necaise
1940 ~ 2019
Kiln, MS
Willie Mae Hill-Necaise, age 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
She was born November 18th, 1940 to Levance and Wilma Cuevas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Lloyd Hill; and children, Billy Ray Hill and Tina Necaise; sister, Glenda Ladner; and granddaughter, Lashae Necaise.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years Ted Necaise; her children, Darlene (James) Helton, Tammy (Berry) Cuevas, Donnie (Maronda) Necaise, Russell (Susan) Necaise, Lisa Hill (widow of Billy Ray); her siblings, Charles Cuevas, Diane Cwiklik and Judy Cuevas; her grandchildren, Ashley McGill, Cammie Garriga, Jessica Fountain, Alissa Necaise, Kerry Cuevas, Raven Necaise, Jacob Necaise, Summer Flowers, Dustin Necaise, Tristan Lee, Dawson Necaise; great-grandchildren, PJ McGill, Jace Steiner, Ruthie McGill, Cassidy Steiner, Caileah Cuevas, Chelsie Steiner, Kerrington Cuevas, Channing Cuevas, Olivia Fountain and Callum Fountain; and many nieces and nephews that she loved like her own.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian. A Prayer Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday September 4th, also at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, where friends may visit from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow the Prayer Service at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 1, 2019