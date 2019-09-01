Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Necaise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Mae Hill Necaise


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Mae Hill Necaise Obituary
Willie Mae Hill-Necaise

1940 ~ 2019

Kiln, MS

Willie Mae Hill-Necaise, age 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

She was born November 18th, 1940 to Levance and Wilma Cuevas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Lloyd Hill; and children, Billy Ray Hill and Tina Necaise; sister, Glenda Ladner; and granddaughter, Lashae Necaise.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years Ted Necaise; her children, Darlene (James) Helton, Tammy (Berry) Cuevas, Donnie (Maronda) Necaise, Russell (Susan) Necaise, Lisa Hill (widow of Billy Ray); her siblings, Charles Cuevas, Diane Cwiklik and Judy Cuevas; her grandchildren, Ashley McGill, Cammie Garriga, Jessica Fountain, Alissa Necaise, Kerry Cuevas, Raven Necaise, Jacob Necaise, Summer Flowers, Dustin Necaise, Tristan Lee, Dawson Necaise; great-grandchildren, PJ McGill, Jace Steiner, Ruthie McGill, Cassidy Steiner, Caileah Cuevas, Chelsie Steiner, Kerrington Cuevas, Channing Cuevas, Olivia Fountain and Callum Fountain; and many nieces and nephews that she loved like her own.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian. A Prayer Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday September 4th, also at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, where friends may visit from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow the Prayer Service at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.

An online guestbook may be viewed and condolences & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now