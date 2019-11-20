|
|
Willie Smith Jr.
Jan 14, 1947 - Nov 17, 2019
Moss Point
Mr. Willie Smith Jr. 72 of Moss Point, MS passed from this life on Sunday morning, November 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Born Jan. 14, 1947 to the late Willie and Doris Haston Smith, he had been a lifelong resident of Jackson County. Willie graduated from Moss Point High class of 1965 and Commonwealth College of Mortuary Science in Houston, TX in 1975. Following the completion of his formal education, Willie returned to Moss Point to begin his life in service to others. Willie began his career in funeral service at Holder-Wells Funeral Home in 1972. He left there in 2009 and came to O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Homes. During his time with Holder-Wells, he spent five years working with Riemann Funeral Homes. He slowed from full time work in 2013 after 41 years. He continued in a part-time roll until October of 2019. Along the way, Willie worked with many wonderful professionals whom he both admired and mentored. He served thousands of Coast families in their darkest hour with love, compassion and empathy. In his off time, Willie loved to hunt, fish, travel and spend time with family and friends. He loved being on the Pascagoula River, often just sightseeing. He enjoyed his trips to the mountains with Linda, a good cigar, a nice meal, and setting the hook if a fish dared to get too close. Willie will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children Diane Holder.
Among those left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife Linda Keebler Smith of Moss Point, MS; two daughters Christina Conner and her husband Brian of Pascagoula, MS, Elaine Webb and her husband Jamey of Moss Point, MS; one son Ben Smith and his wife Sara of Ocean Springs, MS; two stepchildren, Jennifer Hudson of Gulfport, MS, Robert Hudson and his wife Barbra of Moss Point, MS; his sister Barbara Brittin and her husband Ken of Montgomery, AL; 9 grandchildren, Dylan, Austin, Wyatt, Michael, Michelle, Mia, Madison, Zachary and his wife Cheryl, Drew, and a host of friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 21, 2019 from the Chapel of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may share their condolences with the family at www.obryantokeefe.com. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Costumes for a Cause at www.c4acnonprofit.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 20, 2019