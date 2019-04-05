Home

Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
2050 Thornton Ave
Gulfport, MS
Willie Whitlock Obituary
Willie "Bill" Whitlock

November 3, 1941 - April 2, 2019

Gulfport, MS

Coach Willie "Bill" Whitlock graduated from 33rd Ave. High School in the Class of 1959, and graduated from Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, TX in 1964 with a major in Physical Education and a minor in Biology. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He coached Varsity Basketball and taught Physical Education at Nichols Junior High School and coached at Bayou View Junior High School. He was a member of the wait staff at Mary Mahoney's Old French House in Biloxi. Coach Willie Whitlock passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Biloxi at the age of 77.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lee and Emma Grace Whitlock and his brother, Boston Whitlock.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughters: Angela Whitlock of Houston, TX and Brande Whitlock of Birmingham, AL; sister and caretaker: Joanne (A.G.) Warren; brother: Charles (Carol) Grace of California; grandchildren: Tamara, Tori, Kevin, Kegan, Brian and Demetria; great grandchildren: Jalen, Jacobi, Jaiden, Journey, Justice, Kennedi, Kinsley and Naomi; and great-great granddaughter: Raelyn.

Celebration of life services for our father will be held 2PM Sat., 4/6/2019 at Morning Star BC in Gulfport, MS. Visitation will be at church two hours prior to service time. MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
