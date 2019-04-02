Home

Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
William "Bill" Salters

Summerville, SC

age 53 (formerly of Ocean Springs) passed away on March 27, 2019. He was a 1983 graduate of Ocean Springs High School, a retired Navy Veteran, and a retired Sergeant from the Charleston County Sheriff's Department.

He is preceded in death by his father, James A. Salters, Jr., his granddaughter, Zoey Renee Salters, his paternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. James (Mary) Salters, Sr, and his maternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. William T. (Margaret) Pearson.

He is survived by his wife, Emma Salters, his son and wife, Mr. & Mrs. William "Ty" (Maranda) Salters, and his daughter, Eryca Salters. He is also survived by his mother and stepfather Andrea (Pearson) and Marvin Anglin, his brother and sister-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. David (Marie) Salters, his sister and brother in law, Mr. & Mrs. John (Shari) Jones, his 8 grandchildren, stepchildren Cierra, Justin, & Kaitlyn, as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held in Summerville, SC on Friday April 5 at Simplicity Low Country Cremation & Burial, and a celebration of life for friends & family will be held in Ocean Springs in July.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
