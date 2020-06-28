Willmer Jean Smith
Mrs. Willmer Jean Smith

1944-2020

Vancleave, MS

Mrs. Willmer Jean Smith, 76, of Vancleave, MS passed away on June 24, 2020.

Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents, C.L. and Lavern Holder; her brothers, Harry Holder, and John Willie Holder; sister, Dimple Smith; sister-in-law, Elaine Holder and brother-in-law, Bob Smith.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Dana Smith; daughters, Dorine (Wally) Page, and Cassandra (Steve) Bradley; son, Adam Smith; brothers, E.M. Holder, Joseph (Blossom) Holder, Jerry Holder, and Wendell (Gwen) Holder; her sisters, Madie (Howard) Cazzell, and Candis (Bruce) Post; as well as three grandchildren, Whitney (Chris) Lett, Justin Mills, and Cole Bradley.

A visitation for Mrs. Smith will be held at First Baptist Church of Vancleave, 12513 Hwy 57, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10:00am - 11:00am. Service to begin at 11:00am with burial to follow at Vancleave Cemetery #1. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family. View full obituary and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
JUL
1
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
