Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Dubuisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Dubuisson


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Dubuisson Obituary
Wilma Dubuisson

1944 ~ 2020

Pass Christian

Wilma Dubuisson, 76, our beloved Mother, passed away on April 5, 2020.

Mrs. Dubuisson was born to Otis John and Bonnie Riddle Guardia in Pass Christian. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Pass Christian and was retired from Triton Industries. She loved shopping and exercising, and most of all, she loved her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Dubuisson, Sr.; her parents; and brother, Glenn Guardia.

She is survived by her children, Charles J. Dubuisson, Jr. (Muriel), and Gary M. Dubuisson (Jennifer); siblings, Patricia Ladner (Billy Ray), Doris Ladner (Harry), Sandra Ladner, Otis J. Guardia, Jr. (Floretta), and Clyde Dubuisson (Kim); grandchildren, Logan, Connor, Kelly, and Christopher Dubuisson, and D.J. Bacille (Christin). She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Rileigh, and Rosalie.

Private services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian, is serving the Dubuisson family, and we encourage you to share memories and photographs at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -