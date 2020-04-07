|
Wilma Dubuisson
1944 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Wilma Dubuisson, 76, our beloved Mother, passed away on April 5, 2020.
Mrs. Dubuisson was born to Otis John and Bonnie Riddle Guardia in Pass Christian. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Pass Christian and was retired from Triton Industries. She loved shopping and exercising, and most of all, she loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Dubuisson, Sr.; her parents; and brother, Glenn Guardia.
She is survived by her children, Charles J. Dubuisson, Jr. (Muriel), and Gary M. Dubuisson (Jennifer); siblings, Patricia Ladner (Billy Ray), Doris Ladner (Harry), Sandra Ladner, Otis J. Guardia, Jr. (Floretta), and Clyde Dubuisson (Kim); grandchildren, Logan, Connor, Kelly, and Christopher Dubuisson, and D.J. Bacille (Christin). She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Rileigh, and Rosalie.
Private services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
Private services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 7, 2020