Wilma Gladney

Wilma Jean Gladney
1937-2020
Vicksburg
Wilma Jean Brewer Gladney was born December 9, 1937, in Anniston, AL, to Rev. Earl Brewer and Lyda Estelle Ball Brewer. She brought the brightest light into her family and this world from the day she was born until the day she departed this life on July 18, 2020. She leaves behind a host of family and friends who will forever be changed from having been loved by her: Her husband of 57 years, Billy Delancey Gladney; two sons, Mark Dey Gladney (Michelle) of Houston, TX, and Jason Delancey Gladney (Allison – who Jean called "my Ruth") of Vicksburg, MS; beloved granddaughter, Kaleigh Madison Gladney, of Pass Christian, MS; surviving sisters, Marilyn J. Mack and Annette B. Carter, both of Gulfport, MS; and a plethora of nieces and nephews who will mourn her loss as if she were their second mother.
Jean began ministering in her youth, singing with two of her sisters, Marilyn and Annette. She continued that ministry with her husband and sons across the South. Jean was very talented and during her life she had careers in insurance sales, property management, as well as music ministry. Jean was an ordained minister and served as the Visitation Minister for Rivers of Life Church in Petal, MS, for over 20 years. Jean and Delancey's music ministry included a daily radio show titled "Hymn of the Day" that aired on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for several years.
The truth is every day of Jean's life was a ministry and the testimony of her life and trail she has blazed will be the light to lead many to their eternal home. She once wrote a song titled "Homecoming." She had her Homecoming at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday and was met at Heaven's Gates by family who have predeceased her including her beloved parents, three sisters, one brother, and many extended family members and friends. Jean is now celebrating in a restored body for eternity. One day we will reunite with her there and in the words of her song, "What a Homecoming Day that will be!"
A memorial service will be held at the Hampton Inn and Suites, Coastal Room, 15580 Daniel Blvd., Gulfport, MS, 39503, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. A brief graveside service will follow thereafter at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens (Apostle Gardens) in Gulfport. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a charity or church of your choice in honor of Jean.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family. www.riemannfamily.com