Wilma Elan Smithhart Milton
December 27, 1932 - December 19, 2019
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Wilma Milton, age 86, of Ocean Springs, died peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Marietta, Georgia.
She was born on December 27, 1932 and grew up in Indianola, Mississippi. She moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, with her husband and five daughters in 1968, making their home first in Vancleave and then Ocean Springs for the next forty-six years.
An accomplished musician, she joined the Vancleave United Methodist Church choir, and gave piano lessons to children from her home. With all her daughters in school, she turned her attention to the community. In 1976, she took a job with the Jackson County Chapter of the American Red Cross, retiring in 1994 as its executive director. In her retirement speech she referred to the organization as, "the noblest experiment of civilization" and kept its mission close to her heart.
Mrs. Milton was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dudley Buchel Milton; her parents, William Isaac and Delma Ruth Smithhart; and siblings, Ruth Smithhart, Bennett Smithhart, and Karen Crawford.
She is survived by a large and loving family: Brother, Bill Smithhart (Annelle) of Indianola, sisters Edith Davidson and Sharon Evans of Vicksburg; daughters Kathryn McLain of St. Martin, Anne Stascavage (Mark Stascavage) of Hazlehurst, Tracy Walters of Ellijay, GA, Leslie Schaffer (Charles Schaffer) of St. Martin, and Bronwyn Holliday (Tori Gallagher) of Durham, NC.
Grandchildren Sam Howard, Christy Kilgore, Jessica Young, David Milton, Katherine Walters, Alex Walters, Elliot Stascavage, Karen Schaffer, George Holliday, Bennett Holliday and Julia Schaffer and great-grandchildren Harper, Rivers, Grayson, Onyx, Jade, and Maggie.
The family will always be grateful to the staff of Camellia Place in Woodstock, Georgia for making Wilma and all her family a part of theirs.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to are welcome in her honor.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 29, 2019