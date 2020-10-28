Wilse Duane Manning
1947 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Wilse Duane Manning, age 73, died on October 24, 2020 at Singing River Hospital. He was a resident of Ocean Springs, MS.
Wilse was born on May 20, 1947 in Texas City, TX. He was a graduate of Miss. State University. Wilse was retired from the U S Postal Service. He enjoyed bridge, church activities, and traveling.
Wilse was preceded in death by his parents, Duane Manning and Peggy M. Price.
Survivors include his brother, Seth T. Manning (Charlene); niece, Heather Wetherington; nephew, Seth T. Manning, Jr.; and beloved pet, Peggy Jane.
A memorial service and interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 705 Rayburn Ave. Ocean Springs, MS 39564. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM