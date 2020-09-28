Wilton "WJ" John Bradley, Jr.
1934 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Wilton "WJ" John Bradley, Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Ruby C. Bradley; his sons, Clyde "Eddie" Camp, Jr., Albert "Al" Camp and Wilton "John" Bradley, III; and his siblings, Jimmy Bradley, Percy Bradley, Mickey Bradley, Sheila Ladner and Charlotte Springer; his four grandchildren, Beth Ann Waltman, Anthony Camp, Joel Camp and Eric Camp; and three great-grandchildren, Breanna, Sarah and Madelyn Waltman.
Wilton was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton John Bradley and Ernestine Dubuisson Bradley; and his siblings, Tophie Bradley, Gail Degeorge, Jeanette Necaise, Patsy Vandegraf and Norma Favre.
He retired from Keesler as an Instructor and Professor of Electronics. After retiring, he worked with his brothers on their shrimp boats. He enjoyed the outdoors and would go trail riding on his horses and mules. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, served on numerous committees and councils and received the Lumen Christi Award in 2004.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln Delisle Rd, Pass Christian, MS and the visitation will begin at 10:00 am until mass time. Burial will follow in Alphonse Malley Cemetery.
