Wilton Elisha "Bill" Whiddon
1931 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Wilton Elisha "Bill" Whiddon, 88, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence in Ocean Springs, MS surrounded by his family.
Mr. Whiddon was born in Tylertown, MS on November 9, 1931 to Sam and Addie Whiddon. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War from 1951 – 1953.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Katherine Whiddon, L.D. Whiddon, Elie Whiddon, Lawrence Whiddon, J.B. Whiddon and Robert Whiddon.
Mr. Whiddon's survivors include his grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Ball, Susan DuFrene, Nancy Humes, Anthony Gagnard, Tammy (Jim) Garza, Amanda Gagnard, Tina Venable, Chad Venable, Billy Venable, Jimmy Lovett, Natalie Daigrepont and Georgiana Venable; 28 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; his brothers, H.L. Whiddon and Louis Whiddon; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of Southern Care Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
