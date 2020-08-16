1/1
Wilton Whiddon
1931 - 2020
Wilton Elisha "Bill" Whiddon

1931 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Wilton Elisha "Bill" Whiddon, 88, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence in Ocean Springs, MS surrounded by his family.

Mr. Whiddon was born in Tylertown, MS on November 9, 1931 to Sam and Addie Whiddon. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War from 1951 – 1953.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Katherine Whiddon, L.D. Whiddon, Elie Whiddon, Lawrence Whiddon, J.B. Whiddon and Robert Whiddon.

Mr. Whiddon's survivors include his grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Ball, Susan DuFrene, Nancy Humes, Anthony Gagnard, Tammy (Jim) Garza, Amanda Gagnard, Tina Venable, Chad Venable, Billy Venable, Jimmy Lovett, Natalie Daigrepont and Georgiana Venable; 28 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; his brothers, H.L. Whiddon and Louis Whiddon; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of Southern Care Hospice.

Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
AUG
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 16, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
