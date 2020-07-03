Winston A. McQueen09/19/1943 - 06/29/2020WigginsWinston A. "Jimmy" McQueen, age 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Wiggins the evening of Monday, June 29, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Stone County and a member of Big Level Baptist Church of Wiggins. Born on September 13, 1943 in McHenry, MS, he was a veteran of the Vietnam and Korean era, having served in both the United States Navy and the National Guard, a heavy equipment operator and millwright. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winston Aubrey McQueen, Sr. and Robbie Lee Kelley McQueen; stepmother, Mary Ouida McQueen; sister, Murline Free; and brothers, William Aubrey "Billy" McQueen and Carl Van McQueen.Mr. McQueen is survived by his loving wife of 47 years and best friend, Karen Fulton McQueen; son, Dale (Joani) McQueen of Wiggins, MS; daughter, Michelle McQueen of Hattiesburg, MS; five grandchildren, Chance, Alyssa Brooke, and Easton Gaines McQueen; and Megan Nicole and Macy Michelle Rodrick; brothers, John Benson McQueen (AL) and Winston Steve McQueen TX; sisters, Faye Schmidt, LA; Maxine Transue, FL; Mary Lou Smith, AL; and Paulette Robalino, TX.To know Jimmy McQueen was to love him, and he never met a stranger. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who had a beautiful heart and made his God and his family his first priority. All who spoke of him would comment on his sweet smile and cheerful disposition, and his heartwarming laugh was contagious. He loved his country and was hopeful for the future. He was strong in his faith and always commented about his joy and comfort knowing he would one day rejoice with loved ones in heaven; he was ready to go but always said he would live to 125. How wonderful to know that we will be reunited with him one sweet day. Until then, his loving and happy spirit will be remembered with joy and his presence will be deeply and sadly missed.Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins beginning at 10:30 am, with a celebration of Jimmy's life at 11:30 am led by Bro. David Perry and Bro. Dusty Durbin of Wiggins. In adherence to CDC guidelines, the family requests that all family and friends who attend the visitation and/or service and burial wear masks and consider the health of all concerned by keeping attendance to a maximum of 50 people at any one time. Interment will be at Wiggins City Cemetery.Jimmy's family appreciates the many and varied expressions of sympathy that show the wide reach of his life. They wish to thank the owners and employees of Moore Funeral Home for taking such special care of their loved one and the members of Big Level Baptist Church for their love and support. Moore Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.