Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
4901 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
(228) 826-4511
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4901 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4901 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS
Woodrow Clark Sr.


1944 - 2019
Woodrow Clark Sr. Obituary
Mr. Woodrow M. Clark, Sr.

1944 - 2019

Vancleave

Mr. Woodrow M. Clark, Sr., age 74, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Woodrow was a shrimper for 27 years and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a devoted husband for 51 years and a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Woodrow was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Porter Clark, Sr. and Rosa Clark.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mary L. Stinson Clark; children, Woodrow M. Clark, Jr., Kimberly L. Lee, Buck A. Clark, Belinda L. Nguyen, Latasha L. Reed, and Blayke H. Clark; grandchildren, Binh Nguyen, Sheena Thompson, Madison Clark, Summer Truong, Autumn Lee, David Clark, and Donnovan Kinney; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
