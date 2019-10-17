|
|
Woodrow John Gilbert, Jr.
1947-2019
Biloxi, MS
Woodrow John Gilbert, Jr. of Biloxi, MS passed away on October 14, 2019.
He was born in Biloxi, MS. He was a native and lifelong resident of the Coast. He retired from chevron refinery as a machinist. He is a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, received two purple hearts, the Vietnam service medal with four bronze service stars, and Vietnam campaign ribbon. He was an expert rifleman and a Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross. He was also a member of V.F.W. Oswald Fayard, Knights of Columbus, and a former member of Christ the King St. Vincent de Paul.
Mr. Woodrow is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Myrtle Gilbert, Sr.; step mother, Joyce Gilbert; and step sister, Katherine Ginley.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Martino Gilbert; his sons, Woodrow J. (Crystal) Gilbert III, Michael Gilbert, and Daryl (Layla) Gilbert; sister, Patricia Joan Gilbert; brothers, Russell (DeeDee) Gilbert and Greg (Patricia) Greenwell; and seven grandchildren, Courtney (Matt) Angelo, Garrett Gilbert, Ana Gilbert, Brooke Gilbert, Kamryn Gilbert, Gavin Gilbert, and Elijah Gilbert.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the doctors' and staff of the Biloxi Veteran's Administration for all their loving care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior all at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, October 18, 2019. Burial will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 17, 2019