Retired MSgt Woodson A. Smith
1936-2019
Ocean Springs, MS
Retired MSgt Woodson "Woody or Poppy"" A. Smith, age 83, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Woody was born in Roxanna, AL on March 31, 1936 to Lonnie and Elizabeth Smith. He attended School in Opelika, AL and joined the United States Air Force in 1954 where he served for 22 1/2 years of active duty. He was stationed in several different states and overseas including: Germany, France, Japan, Vietnam, Colorado, Mississippi, New Mexico, Kansas, Washington and Florida. He was a member of several organizations including the VFW Post 6731 in D'Iberville.
Woody is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Lonnie A. Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara "BJ" Smith of Ocean Springs; two sons, Dennis Smith and Ronnie Smith (Tammy) both of Ocean Springs; two sisters, Nancy Owens (Allen) of Dadeville, AL and Shirley Ann Lackey of Salem, AL; one brother, Bruce Smith (Martha) of Auburn, AL; sister-in-law, Shirley Smith of Wichita Falls, TX; grandchildren, Jessica Emile (Wayne) of Ocean Springs, Amber Picard (Jason) of Ocean Springs, Shane Ballard of Ocean Springs, Bill Furr (LaShell) of Palm Coast, FL, Shannon Duran (Justin) of Nettleton, MS, and Ashlee Foxx of Deland, FL; thirteen great grandchildren, Dakota Raynore, Kingston Emile, Kyleigh Emile, Corbin Picard, Camrie Hall, Caden Duran, Alexis Furr, Addison Furr, Justice Furr, William Furr, Allissa Furr, Makalla Furr and Dawson McCloud; and one great-grandchild, Chase Furr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Encompass Hospice, especially Debra, Brittany and Angela; to Chaplain Kenny Springle; and to all our numerous friends and family for their continued support and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to Encompass Hospice in Gulfport, MS.
Woody and BJ shared 60 years of a wonderful life together and he will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with visitation one-hour prior all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery. Pallbearers will include, Scott Derouen, Darrin Puzz, Cleave Lamey "Cheevie", Jonathan Hardy, Bobby Ray and Tony Terry.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 19, 2019